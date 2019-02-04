Special Needs Children Get A Day At the Movies

Special Needs kids will be able to have a fun time at the movies this weekend. On Friday, August 9th, at 1:00p.m. the Jacksonville Illinois Theater is partnering with Toss for Autism and the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation to reduce the cost of this opportunity for families with special needs children. The cost will be $5.00 and will include a popcorn and a drink. We are so excited to be having a sensory friendly showing of The Lion King. For this show the lights will be left up and the sound brought down to a lower level to accommodate different needs. Please respect that this showing is intended for families with children who have a hard time enjoying a movie in a traditional setting. The theater seats 200 people.