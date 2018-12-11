Special Prosecutor speaks on Schwalb sentencing

Additional details are coming to light regarding a Woodson man sentenced to 30 years for aggravated criminal sexual assault.

In Morgan County court on Friday, after a four-year long court battle, 55-year old Robert Schwalb, of the 300 block of North Street in Woodson, was sentenced to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault. While the alleged incident which Schwalb is accused of occurred back in 2012, the case began in November of 2014 and saw a number of continuances before finally coming to an end last week.

Special Prosecutor Lorinda Lamken with Illinois’ Appellate Prosecutor’s Office was brought in to prosecute the case back in 2014. Schwalb received 15 years for one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, seven and a half years for one count of criminal sexual assault and another seven and a half years for a second count of criminal sexual assault. Lamken says that all three of those terms must be served consecutively and at 85 percent of the sentence.

Lamken explains that Schwalb was found guilty of all seven of the original counts against him.

Lamken says that the victim in this case suffered from an intellectual disability, and was actually Schwalb’s next door neighbor.

This case was a particularly lengthy one that saw a change in judges from Pete Kavanaugh to eventually Ryan Cadigan. The case also saw Schwalb change attorneys from Public Defender Tom Piper to Attorney David Leefers.