Spero Chamber Chorale Begins 2019 Season This Weekend

A Jacksonville-based choir is gearing up for their second season of performances beginning this weekend. Spero Chamber Chorale, directed and founded in 2018 by Illinois College Music Director Dr. Abby Musgrove will kick off the 2019 season in Springfield this weekend.



Dr. Musgrove said the group has a lot of familiar faces. “I founded the Spero Chamber Chorale last summer after many years of talking to some friends of mine, many of whom are local music teachers mostly, who were really interested and wanted to have a group of their own. They are all in charge of their own choirs, or they are a voice teacher, or a church musician and they miss the opportunity to sing in a choir with other like-minded and skilled singers. They kept bugging me about what if we were all to start a group like this. I said alright, let’s do it. In the beginning, it was friends of mine, a few students from Illinois College that I knew were strong singers, and local music teachers in the area.”



Musgrove wasn’t sure about the response for an event at the beginning. “We had such a successful year last year and we had no idea in the beginning if anyone would show up to our concerts. We didn’t know if there was any interest for this. We had a huge response. People loved it and wanted more. We decided to do it again this year. It’s really just a summer group because so many of the members are teachers or are busier during the school year. It’s a mix of Springfield, Jacksonville, and surrounding area people. We even have one person that comes in from Bloomington as well as Chatham, Williamsville, and Rochester.”

Musgrove says that this weekend’s concerts offers a wide variety of choral music. “We basically sing choral favorites – alot of really beautiful music from all different eras and music that has kind of stood the test of time and is still well beloved today. The program is called ‘Choose Hope’ and it will feature quite a bit of variety. Everything from Renaissance motets to gospel music and some of the more classical composers you can think of. We also have some very modern music written recently. It’s certainly a very entertaining performance because each piece is different from each other.”

Musgrove hopes to have a performance in Jacksonville as early as this fall. “We’re planning on having a performance in Jacksonville. We’re not exactly sure when – maybe some time in September we’re going to have some kind of reunion concert. Maybe we’ll get as many of us together as we can to perform but we’re not quite sure what day it will be.”

“Choose Hope” will open on Friday at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi at the Chiara Center at 7PM with an encore performance on Saturday in downtown Springfield at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 4PM. Musgrove says that both churches have great acoustics and she’s eager to perform at both venues this weekend. Admission will be free for both concerts. For more information about the choir, visit their website sperochoir.org.