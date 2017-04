Sports Postponed Events and Cancellations

Update on Jacksonville Athletics, April 26

Girls (V/JV) softball: The Lincoln vs. Jacksonville (Varsity and JV) softball contest at Lincoln today, Wednesday, April 26 has been postponed. The reschedule date will be communicated when finalized. Please note your schedule.

Boys (V) Baseball: The Lincoln vs. Jacksonville (Varsity) baseball contest at Lincoln today, Wednesday, April 26 has been postponed. The reschedule date will be communicated when finalized. Please note your schedule.

Boys (JV) Baseball: The Lincoln vs. Jacksonville (JV) baseball contest at Lincoln today, Wednesday, April 26 has been postponed. The reschedule date will be communicated when finalized. Please note your schedule.

Coed Track and Field: The Coed Track meet, (Jacksonville, Routt, West Central) at Jacksonville today, Wednesday, April 26 has been canceled. Please note your schedule.

Boys Tennis: The Southeast vs. Jacksonville tennis contest at Springfield today, Wednesday, April 26 has been postponed. The reschedule date will be communicated when finalized. Please note your schedule.