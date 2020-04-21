Spring High School Sports Tourneys Officially Cancelled

The Illinois High School Association has announced the official cancellation of spring state tournaments.

The IHSA Board of Directors held their April meeting via video conference this morning, and made the official decision to cancel spring sports tournaments in conjunction with Governor J.B. Pritzker’s announcement on Friday that in person learning at all schools in Illinois is canceled for the remainder of the current school year.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson says “as disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as the health and safety of the general public.”

Anderson says the IHSA Board of Directors supports the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, the board felt tournaments could not be held this spring that meet the expectations of their member schools.

Summer contact days were also suspended by the board for this year. Anderson says if state government and medical leaders indicate that such gatherings are safe, then the board will reconsider how summer contact days, and possibly some spring sporting activities could be conducted.

The IHSA offers state tournaments in the spring for Baseball, and Softball, Boys & Girls Track & Field, Girls Soccer, Boys Tennis, and Bass Fishing, among others.

Anderson says the boards thoughts right now are with the impacted students and coaches, especially the senior students at this time. He says the IHSA will continue to monitor briefings from state officials and provide updates to member schools.