Spring Planting Still Slow, Most Rainfall in State Is Local

It was a fairly dry seven days in Illinois last week, with the largest rainfall cluster for the state landing in a region northeast of Jacksonville.

The latest Crop Progress and Conditions Report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending April 7th said the state overall had an average rainfall of just over one third of an inch, which is about half of what is supposed to be, per the records. A statewide temperature average was measured at about 48 and a half degrees, 1.1 above par.

The local west-southwest district was the district that matched the statewide average in temperature variance, set at just less than 50 degrees, 1.1 degrees higher than recorded par.

The west-southwest district also received the highest average rainfall total for last week at 45 hundredths of an inch of precipitation, which is still 14 hundredths of an inch below par.

State crop statistician Mark Schleusener details winter wheat and soil moisture ratings.

“Most fields are still too wet and the days suitable for field work were limited to just 1.1 days around the state last week. Top soil moisture supplies improved slightly and were rated 46% adequate and 54% surplus. Sub soil moisture was very similar at 54% adequate and 46% surplus.

Soil temperatures ranged in the upper 40s in Northern Illinois to nearly 60 degrees in the southern part of the state.

One percent of the winter wheat crop is now heading, compared to 3% one year ago and the five-year average of 1%. The condition of the winter wheat crop was reported at 5% very poor, 8% poor, 32% fair, 50% good, and 5% excellent.”

In addition, pasture conditions were rated 2% very poor, 14% poor, 32% fair, 43% good, and 9% excellent. At this point last year, 10% of pastures were rated very poor, only 32% were good and just 6% were rated at excellent.