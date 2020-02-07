Springfield Bloomberg Field Office Has Ties to Jacksonville

Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg opened a campaign office in Springfield this week. Bloomberg’s Springfield Office manager has ties to Jacksonville. JC Gonzalez-Ramirez, a native of Crystal Lake, is a 2016 political science graduate of Illinois College. Gonzalez-Ramirez spent time after graduation working for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s campaign.

Gonzalez-Ramirez told the State Journal Register today that Bloomberg’s office is trying to help Illinois Democratic candidates also win elections in November. Bloomberg’s Springfield office is located down the street from the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library at 605 East Washington Street. Bloomberg’s team also has former Democrat Sangamon County Treasurer Candidate Tom Raymond on board as a field organizer. Raymond is married to Samantha Raymond, who won election as a trustee to the Lincoln Land Community College board.

In addition to Springfield, Bloomberg has set up offices in Belleville and Rock Island this week ahead of the March 17th primary election.