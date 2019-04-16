Springfield, Illinois Targeted by Retirees

Need a place to retire? A publication lists the city to the east of Jacksonville as one of the best in the country.

Springfield, Illinois has made the list of the 30 best cities for older Americans to retire.

The publication is on the web site 247wallst.com.

Springfield is rated 13th best, and Carbondale is number 24.

The site takes into consideration the best social, health, and economi8c climate for Americans 65 and older.

Other factors include retirement income and access to health care.

The top city in the nation, according to the website, is Rochester, Minnesota..followed by Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Iowa City, Iowa, and Grand Island, Nebraska.

