Springfield man arrested for alleged armed robberies at Papa John’s & Jiffy Stop

A Springfield man is behind bars after holding up a Jacksonville pizza place and a Jacksonville gas station.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, officers received a call shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night in reference to an alleged armed robbery at Papa John’s in the 900 block of West Morton. A Papa John’s employee told police that an unknown male subject with his face concealed, entered the store and displayed an edged weapon and demanded money.

Reports say that there were no injuries as a result of the incident and that the suspect then fled the area on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. An investigation led police to locate a potential suspect, 20-year old Christian Gaines, of Springfield.

According to authorities, Gaines was subsequently arrested for alleged armed robbery at Papa John’s, as well as a previous armed robbery alleged to have also taken place yesterday at the Jiffy Stop in the 800 block of West Morton.

Gaines currently remains in custody at the Morgan County Detention Facility.