Springfield Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Jacksonville Police were called to a local retail store in the early morning hours yesterday to reports of a man creating a disturbance and making threats. According to authorities, 43 year old Michael Kemp of Springfield is being charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful use of a Weapon, Resisting a Peace Officer, Obstructing Identification and Disorderly Conduct.

Lieutenant Chris Johnson of the Jacksonville Police Department explains the situation.

“He was intoxicated. At that retail store he started a disturbance and made some comments that were disturbing and alarming to some of the customers and also the cashier. When officers arrived to place him under arrest for the disorderly conduct he would not identify himself to the officers, he struggled with them while they tried to place him under arrest. Subsequently he was placed under arrest in handcuffs. Subsequent to that, was the finding of the brass knuckles and prescription medication.”

The prescription drugs were not prescribed to Kemp which lead to the Possession of a Controlled Substance charge. Kemp is also being charged with Aggravated Battery for spitting on a police officer during the altercation.