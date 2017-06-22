Springfield man arrested in Jacksonville for alleged involvement in Monday shooting in the Capitol City

A Springfield man wanted for his alleged involvement in a Monday shooting in the Capitol City was arrested in Jacksonville yesterday by a federal task force.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 22-year old Jessie Watson, of Springfield, was wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in reference to the shooting of a fellow Springfield man earlier this week.

After a state warrant was issued for his arrest, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located Watson in the 100 block of Walnut in Jacksonville at around 1 p.m. yesterday.

Watson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Springfield Police Department to be interviewed about the shooting.