Springfield man arrested on an FBI warrant in Morgan County

By Blake Schnitker on May 10 at 7:14am

A Springfield man was arrested in Morgan County Monday on a federal warrant in connection to a 2015 robbery of a Springfield bank.

Authorities confirmed that 43-year old Michael Kemp was arrested by Morgan County Deputies on an FBI warrant earlier this week and booked at the county jail just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Kemp is alleged of robbing a PNC Bank on South MacArthur Boulevard in Springfield in May 2015. Kemp was subsequently indicted by a grand jury last Tuesday and is accused of using force, violence or intimidation during the process of the robbery.

Kemp’s arraignment in Springfield today is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. WLDS-WEAI News will provide any further information as it becomes available.