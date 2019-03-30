Springfield man pleads not guilty to 5 charges in connection with Winchester stabbing incident

The man who was stabbed in Winchester after an altercation near city hall has pleaded not guilty in Scott County Court.

39 year old Matthew Richardson, of Springfield, is charged with domestic battery, three counts of unlawfully violating an order of protection, and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Richardson appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to these five charges.

Richardson was stabbed during an altercation behind ‘The Pitt Stop’ in Winchester on March 5th and was assisted into City Hall by Mayor Rex McIntire and a correctional officer to wait for an ambulance.



It was later revealed that Richardson may have actually been the aggressor during the altercation on March 5th. The man who stabbed Richardson was, according to reports, trying to protect himself and a woman who has a valid order of protection against Richardson in Brown County.

Bail was set at $20,000. Richardson has agreed, in the event of his release, to refrain from contact with either of the two individuals involved in the March 5th stabbing incident, to stay out of Brown and Scott Counties, and to have his location monitored.

Richardson will next appear in court on June 18th at 9:30 am for a pre-trial conference.

Richardson’s case has been set for the July jury docket, scheduled on July 8th at 9 am.