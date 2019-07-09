Springfield Woman Sentenced to D.O.C. for Retail Theft Plea

A Springfield woman will be serving time in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Morgan County Court this morning. 24 year old Cassandra A. Powell of the 2100th block of South Martin Luther King Drive of Springfield plead guilty to a single retail theft charge under $300. Morgan County States Attorney Gray Noll asked for a 2 year sentence in the department of corrections because Powell had another charge of retail theft and misdemeanor criminal trespass to land. The second and third charges were dropped in the case per the plea. Powell will serve 1 year in the department of corrections with credit for 24 days served and be ordered to 1 year supervised release. She was also assigned fines, fees, and court costs.

