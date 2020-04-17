SSDI, RRB Recipients To Receive Stimulus Checks

Social Security Disability recipients are expected to receive their $1200 stimulus checks. The IRS released a statement on their website and to national media late yesterday that people who receive Railroad Retirement (RRB) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), will automatically receive stimulus payments even if they don’t typically file tax returns. The IRS said that the checks should be automatically sent either by direct deposit or paper check by no later than the end of May.

For people on Social Security, Railroad Retirement or SSDI, the IRS will use the information provided on Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to send payments. SSDI and Railroad Retirement recipients who have dependent children who wish to receive the $500 credit must go a step further and use the IRS portal for Non-Filers as soon as possible to receive the extra money. The Social Security Administration’s website urges people to register their qualifying children before they receive their automatic stimulus payment.

If you use a Direct Express debit card and are claiming the extra $500 per qualifying child, the IRS said “additional information will be available soon” explaining how to claim those children via the IRS’s online portal.

SSI, SSDI, RRB, and VA recipients also cannot use the new “Get My Payment” application to track the status of their stimulus. A message status saying “payment status not available” will be sent to you. The IRS is currently working with all the collective agencies to get the issues fixed for the qualifying recipients.