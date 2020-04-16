SSI Recipients to Receive Automatic Stimulus Payments

Recipients of Social Security without dependent children are set to receive automatic COVID-19 economic impact payments.

The Social Security Administration announced yesterday that Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department.

Those with no dependent children will not be required to take any action to receive the payment, and will generally receive the funds by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI or Social Security benefits.

SSI recipients with qualifying children under the age of 17 years old, are required to provide their information in order to receive the $500.00 per dependent child payment on top of the automatic $1,200.00 stimulus amount.

Social Security Administration officials say if SSI beneficiaries in this group do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child payment.

Economic Impact Payments are being distributed directly by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Those who have qualifying dependent children will need to submit their information to the IRS via their website at www.irs.gov/coronavirus and then click on the Non Filers Enter Payment Info Here link.

Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries, who don’t normally file taxes, will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from the Treasury. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April and are expected to be completed by sometime in early May.

The Social Security Administration is stressing to recipients of SSI payments, that the Economic Impact Payments will not be considered as income and will not count against a recipients eligibility for their normal SSI payment amounts.