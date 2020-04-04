St. John’s College of Nursing Offers Tuition Match to MacMurray Nursing Majors

By Benjamin Cox on April 3, 2020 at 7:18pm

A Springfield Nursing school is offering to help MacMurray College Nursing Students continue their education locally. St. John’s College of Nursing is offering a tuition match to nursing students who have been displaced by the closure of MacMurray College.

St. John’s College is the only education ministry within Hospital Sisters Health System that offers state-of-the-art nursing training to its students. St. John’s has a small faculty to help with one-on-one student to teacher training. Students also have a voice in the school’s shared governance structure.

St. John’s College students can earn a Bachelor or Master of Science in nursing degree or complete their current nursing coursework upon transfer.

Prospective students can email SJS-COLLG-Admissions@hshs.org for more information.