St. Louis City Museum to Hold Sensory-Friendly Day Sunday

The St. Louis City Museum is offering a special event this Sunday for those who might not be able to fully enjoy the attractions on busy and bustling days.

The museum is holding a Sensory-Friendly Day for anyone with Autism and sensory processing disorders.

Museum officials say that they are taking the day to turn things down a little, and offer accommodations for guests special sensory needs, including less light, less noise and the inclusion of a quiet area for visitors to retreat to if they need to take a break from the activities.

Officials say they hope that everyone can have a fun and interactive day at the museum.

The Museum will be open this Sunday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm for the Sensory-Friendly Day. This is the third year the City Museum has held this event . The Museum is located at 750 N 16h St, in St. Louis, Missouri.

All ages and abilities are welcomed, general admission is $16.

Skip the line and buy online: https://www.citymuseum.org/buy-tickets/