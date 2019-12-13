St. Louis Native Nelly to Play Sangamon County Fair in 2020

The Sangamon County Fair Board is already announcing entertainment for next year.

The board’s first act announcement came late yesterday as Grammy award-winning, and multi-platinum rap artist Nelly is set to perform on Thursday, June 18 2020 on the stage in New Berlin.

WICS TV 20 is reporting that Fair Board President Nathan Smith says, members of the board are beyond excited to welcome Nelly to the Grandstand 20 years after his album Country Grammar was released, and that the fair board works hard to bring a variety of entertainment to the fair and this is just the first of several other great artists to be announced soon for the 2020 Sangamon County Fair.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20 for online purchase only at www.sangcofair.com

For a limited time, general admission concert tickets will be available for a discounted rate of $20 where fair-goers can choose from standing room in the arena, or seats in the stands. Full price concert tickets will be $40.

The Sangamon County Fair runs from June 17 to June 21.