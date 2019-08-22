Stabbing Suspect Arrested

An Arenzville man was arrested this afternoon after spending nearly a week in the hospital with wounds sustained in a stabbing incident that occurred in Jacksonville last Friday. 44 year old Myron L Jackson was arrested at 1:35 this afternoon after being discharged from a hospital in Springfield. Jackson was one of the suspects tied to a stabbing incident that took place in the 900 block of Doolin Avenue shortly after 9PM on Friday, August 16th. Jacksonville Police are still investigating the circumstances that resulted in the violence. The name of the other suspect who also sustained injuries has not been released at this time. Jackson is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery and resisting a peace officer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

