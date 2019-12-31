State Agencies Urging Residents To Apply For Flood Insurance Due to NWS Forecast

Areas in red would be the worst effected by a 100 year Flood. The Spring 2019 floods in Illinois have yet to be signed severity, but water marks did reach at or near the Great Flood 1993, which was considered a 100 year flood.

Several state agencies issued a call to arms yesterday for the potential of spring flooding this coming year. The National Weather Service suggests that abnormally moist ground conditions and unseasonably higher river levels in the upper Midwest could lead to a considerable risk for repeat flooding this spring. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Department of Insurance, Illinois Emergency Management Agency and local emergency management agencies throughout Illinois are asking people to attempt to apply for flood insurance now ahead of any potential disaster.

Rachel Torbert with IDNR says the time is now to apply: “People need to apply especially if they are involved in the National Flood Insurance Program. There is opportunities for flood insurance through the federal government that is affordable. Certainly, it can help if you do experience flooding. The insurance can help you get back on your feet quickly, especially if you are business manager. It can help you open your doors back up right away.” The NFIP provided more than $19.7 million to Illinois homeowners who submitted flood insurance claims this Spring. For many, it was the lone life line after FEMA denied Illinois residents Individual Assistance for the spring flooding after appeals by the State of Illinois.

Torbert says that last year’s historical flooding could happen again this Spring. Flood Insurance Rate Maps can help you determine whether your property is located in a high-risk or a moderate-to low-risk area. These maps can be found online at http://msc.fema.gov. Additional questions can be directed to a FEMA mapping specialist toll free at 1-877-336-2627.To find out if your community is enrolled in the National Flood Insurance Program visit fema.gov/CIS/IL.