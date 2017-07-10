State bonds for MacMurray, property rezoning to be discussed at city council meeting

A potential project for a local college and property rezoning find their way onto tonight’s city council agenda.

Kicking off tonight’s meeting at 5:45 will be a discussion over whether the city will authorize the issuance and sale of Illinois Economic Development Bonds for a project at MacMurray College.

MacMurray hopes to use these bonds for renovations on a number of buildings, including the old Franklin Elementary School, which the college recently purchased.

Also up for discussion tonight is the rezoning of property located at 876 West State Street. This has been a subject of discussion over the last several city council meetings. The rezoning involves changing the property from R-1 to R-5 with Special Use so that the home can be turned into a bed and breakfast.

Also on tonight’s agenda are several resolutions. One is a resolution to authorize payments from the Capital Improvement Fund for certain improvement projects. The other is to authorize payments from the General Fund for services rendered.

The regular city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Jacksonville Municipal Building.