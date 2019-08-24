State Fair Numbers Were A Record High This Year

The numbers for this year’s Illinois State Fair continue to demonstrate a historically successful event. While records for both revenue and ticket sales were broken for the grandstand lineup, high marks from parking, attendance and vendors were also achieved.

State Fair spokesperson Krista Lisser says the fair achieved many of the goals that organizers had wanted for this year. “A lot of it depended on the weather and we had great weather. We had great promotions that went on during the fair as well. It really drove a lot of families in and people came back to the fair. Five dollars for adults to get in Sunday through Thursday really helped us bring in the families and bring people back to the fair in the mid week, which was our goal to begin with.”

Estimated attendance totals of nearly 509,000 are 37% higher than 2018’s projection of just over 370,000 making it the largest estimated total attendance since 2014. Despite a reduction in admissions for Sunday through Thursday, gate revenue was up over last year’s fair. More parking passes were sold this year than the previous 17 years that the information was recorded. This year’s fair also saw an increase of vendors over last year by nearly 50. The DuQuoin State Fair kicked off Friday, with many of that fair’s organizers predicting similar ambitions throughout the weekend.