State Lawmakers Celebrate Day of Service In Honor of MLK

Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, and Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton joined City Year Chicago’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service today. Pritzker touted the state for being one of the first to recognize Dr. King’s legacy by signifying the day as one of voluntary service. “This is the Illinois that I know, a place where the people are audacious enough to believe that they can make a difference and courageous enough to be kind. It is through these moments we will build a state, and in turn, a nation where all people recognize their ability and desire to engage in voluntary service.”

Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland said ahead of the holiday last week that the state now has an easy way for people to get involved with community service projects around the state. “When people who don’t volunteer are asked why they haven’t, they give two answers everytime: I didn’t know where to go; and No one asked me. It’s our hope at ServeIllinois.gov is to give the opportunity for folks to search for those volunteer activities that are in their communities. Right now, we have about 2500 opportunities that are listed on our site that are looking for people to volunteer.”

Martin Luther King,Jr. Day was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 1994.