State Legislature Passes Stricter FOID fees and processes

The Illinois House passed a sweeping measure to update the state’s Firearm Owner’s Identification process. People who are firearm owners in the state may soon need to be fingerprinted as part of the valid identification process.

Under new legislation that passed the Illinois House late Wednesday evening, fingerprinting will be required for anyone who applies for or renews their FOID card in the state. The fingerprinting database would be available to the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement investigating open cases. Fees for new or renewal ID’s would cost $20, doubling the current rate. Renewals would go from every 10 years down to every 5 years. The legislation would also create a database in the state of people who are prohibited from owning a firearm that could also be accessed by law enforcement. It also allows for an Illinois State Police Task Force to confiscate weapons from people who have had their FOID cards revoked as well as those citizens who appear to be a clear and present danger to society. The legislation also places a cap of $30 on the price vendors can charge for fingerprinting.

The measure passed the House chamber 62-52 after over 3 hours of debate. 93rd District Representative Norine Hammond took the floor during the debate to offer her comments against the bill. “The Department of Natural Resources does 70% of enforcement of FOID cards. They will lose $2 million a year, $20 million dollars over ten years. We have heard not to worry because we’re going to put that money in the budget. You know, I’ve seen a few budgets around here and I’ve seen a whole lot of times where people have said: ‘Guess we must’ve missed it.’ We are going to miss the agency that does 70% of the work and the enforcement for something that I feel is a vitally important program. Vote no.”

100th Legislative District Representative CD Davidsmeyer also offered dissent in the debate. “Guns, legal or illegal, can come across the border at any time. We are not accomplishing the goal. We are more worried about the perception that we are accomplishing something. That is my concern. My concern is that people walk out of here and say: ‘Hurray, we did it’ when we actually did nothing. We are actually going after legal gun owners who are not causing these problems.”

The bill now heads to the Senate for passage this week.