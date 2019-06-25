State of Illinois Expands MAP Grant Awards

Illinois students heading to college got some good news this week. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission approved a new formula that will boost the Monetary Award Program grants, or MAP grants, by an average of $220 and be able to cover 6,700 more students this year thanks to the largest appropriation of money by the Illinois budget in the program’s history.

The Illinois State Budget includes $451.3 million dollars for the MAP grant program. The Illinois Association of Financial Aid Administrators and ISAC approved the final formula for divvying out the grants to potential students on Monday, according to a report from NPR Illinois. The average grant for a community college student will be $1,048 or an increase of $23; the average for a student attending a public, 4-year university will be $4,394 or an increase of $375; and the average for a student attending a private, non-profit university or college will be $4,527 or an increase of $393. The maximum award a student can potentially receive increases from $4,968 to $5,340.

The increase in MAP funding comes after the Illinois legislature voted in May to expand the programs to students who don’t qualify for federal financial aid. In Illinois, the MAP grant program will now cover a potential 1200 students who immigrated to the United States as small children who don’t qualify for federal funding of their education. For more information about MAP Grants visits isac.org.

