State of Illinois GOP Under Fire For Facebook Graphic

Top leaders of Illinois’ Republican party are under fire this morning. Damage control has been the majority of action from the States GOP due to a post depicting Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley as the “jihad squad” on a fake movie poster. The post was made to the Illinois Republican County Chairmen’s Association Facebook page on Friday night but gained publicity over the weekend. The Illinois’ State Republican chairmen group’s Facebook post was roundly criticized in comments as racist and Islamophobic. As news of the posting spread, state GOP Chairman Tim Schneider, the handpicked chairman of former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, acknowledged it represented “bigoted rhetoric” in a press release Sunday night.

Mark Shaw, the Lake County GOP chairman who heads the state county Chairmen’s group, said the posting was “not authorized by me” and said he was “sorry if anyone who saw the image was offended by the contents” according to reports from the State Journal Register. Shaw said the post had been deleted, and he called it an “unfortunate distraction” from the ideological issues involving the four progressive congresswomen. Shaw called the posting “unauthorized.” Then he explained in the report to the Journal Register how the group has a “multistage, approval process for all social media posts on any of its social media properties.” That process, he said, is being “reevaluated.” Despite the post being taken down, the image continues to make the rounds all over social media and has even made national headlines.

