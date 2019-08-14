State of Illinois Receives 9-1-1 NextGen Grant

The State of Illinois is receiving federal money to update and upgrade 9-1-1 systems. Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $5.3 million in grant funding to the state of Illinois to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 capabilities.

Next-Gen 9-1-1 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.

The funding is one piece of $109 million in grants being awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 Grant Program. To learn more about Next Gen 9-1-1 and the grants for other states, visit 911.gov or (NIT-SA) nhtsa.gov.