The annual State of the Village, City and County Address took place last night in South Jacksonville’s Village Hall Board Room.

Jacksonville Mayor Andy Ezard, South Jacksonville Interim Mayor Steve Waltrip and Morgan County Chairman Ginny Fanning each spoke about the accomplishments of the past year as well as what to look forward to in 2017.

Ezard says that there were a lot of things he’s proud of from 2016 and that he looks forward to continuing a strong relationship with both Morgan County and the Village of South Jacksonville.

Waltrip also says the Village of South Jacksonville got a lot done over the past year and looks ahead to the future.

Fanning highlighted a number of accomplishments for Morgan County, including the implementation of the West Central Joint Dispatch Center and the county health department partnering with Passavant Area Hospital and SIU Family Medicine to open a Federally Qualified Health Center.

The address was hosted and sponsored by the Morgan County League of Women Voters.