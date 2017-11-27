A primary race has emerged in the congressional district that includes Jacksonville.

Today was the first day for candidates statewide to file for the March 20th primary.

18th district congressman Darin Lahood filed, as anticipated, to retain his seat. Lahood will have opposition on the republican ticket. Donald Rients of Benson filed as a republican candidate. Meanwhile, Brian Deters of Morton is the lone democrat candidate to file for the 18th district seat this morning.

Incumbent 100th district state representative CD Davidsmeyer filed at 8 this morning to keep his seat in the Jacksonville area. No other candidates have filed in the 100th district, thus far.

50th district state senator Sam McCann is expected to file for re-election for his seat, but has not turned in the necessary papers yet. When he does, he will have opposition from Steve McClure of Springfield. McClure filed this morning.

The 13th district congressional field is crowded. Incumbent Rodney Davis was the lone GOP candidate to file this morning. He was joined in line by three democrat candidates…Erik Jones of Edwardsville, Betsy Londrigan of Springfield and Jon Ebel of Urbana.

Incumbent 47th district state senator Jil Tracy was the lone candidate to file in the district just north of Jacksonville.

A couple of candidates with ties to this area filed for vacancies in the 8th district judicial circuit. They are former Morgan County state’s attorney Jerry Hooker for the Lagoski vacancy in the 8th circuit. And, TJ Wessell of Virginia filed for Judge Bob Hardwick’s seat in Cass County. Hooker is a republican and Wessell is a democrat.

The filing period runs through Monday of next week. All state office filings are done at the state board of elections office in Springfield.