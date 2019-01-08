State Police arrest two for cannabis trafficking following stop on I-72

Two people from the Pacific Northwest are behind bars after being arrested for cannabis trafficking outside Jacksonville overnight.

According to reports from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, 59-year old William Irons, of Everett, Washington, and 43-year old Jessica Bennett, of Sealrock, Oregon, were booked at the county jail between approximately 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Both Irons and Bennett were arrested by the Illinois State Police Central Illinois Enforcement Group, or CIEG Unit, for alleged manufacture or delivery of cannabis more than 5,000 grams, possession of cannabis greater than 5,000 grams and cannabis trafficking more than 5,000 grams.

While the current allegations against Irons and Bennett state the amount of cannabis to be over 5,000 grams, Morgan County Chief Deputy Jamie Jackson, a former member of the Illinois State Police CIEG Unit, says he is unsure of an exact amount of cannabis the two were arrested with.

Both Irons and Bennett remains behind bars at the Morgan County Jail.