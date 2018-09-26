State Police investigating possible sex tape filmed at ISD

The Illinois State Police aren’t offering any specifics on a report that someone made a sex tape involving underage students at the Illinois School for the Deaf. WCIA TV broke the story last night. The station shared a copy of a letter from the Illinois Association of the Deaf that says they learned of the video on an adult website that may have been filmed in one of the school’s bathrooms. The State Police will only say that they are looking into an ‘incident’ at the school in Jacksonville, but they’re not offering any specifics.

