State Police investigation leads to arrest of two locals for meth delivery

The two Jacksonville residents arrested last night for delivery of meth were taken in as part of an investigation that started six months ago.

Thirty-four year old Kayla Shirkey and 47-year old David Miller were booked at the county jail at around 8:30 and 9 p.m. yesterday for delivery of methamphetamine.

Shirkey and Miller’s arrests came as a result of an investigation by the Illinois State Police’s drug task force the Central Illinois Enforcement Group working in conjunction with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police.

Morgan County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Carmody says that the investigation involved some undercover work by a county deputy with the state police task force.

“One of our deputies that’s attached to the Illinois State Police drug task force, he does work undercover as one of our investigators, he was involved in a deal in which methamphetamine was purchased. It goes back to October of last year, and after getting enough probable cause on Shirkey and Miller, they were brought in by another Morgan County deputy yesterday,” Carmody explains.

According to Carmody, the arrest of both Shirkey and Miller closes this singular investigation. Shirkey and Miller remain behind bars.