State Police remind motorists of safety tips during harvest

West central Illinois, along with the rest of the state, is celebrating National Farm Safety and Health week, and state police are reminding drivers of safety tips during harvest.

Illinois State Police District 20 is urging motorists to exercise due caution while traveling on Illinois roadways during harvest, when there is inevitably an increase in slow-moving agricultural vehicles on highways and rural roads. Often times, farmers moving equipment from field to field can travel at speeds of 25 miler per hour or less, and the four-county area of Morgan, Cass, Scott and Greene Counties is no exception. District 20 Commander, Captain Jon Dively says the harvest driving campaign is about ensuring the safety of both farmers and everyday drivers.

Captain Dively says that staying attentive to the roadway is among the most important reminders not only for those driving passenger vehicles, but also the farmers.

Dively says harvest season typically brings about an increase in traffic accidents between farm vehicles and passenger vehicles.

Other basic tips include: maintaining a safe following distance and using patience, avoid attempts to pass from equipment unless it is both legal and safe to do so, even if the equipment operator waves you around, and for farmers to avoid moving farm machinery at sunrise or sunset, when visibility is limited.