State Police urge safe and sober driving in the holiday season

Area drivers are encouraged to use extra caution when traveling throughout the holiday season.

With Christmas now just five days away, hundreds of area residents will be traveling across the state of Illinois, visiting friends and family for the holidays. As people gather for holiday parties and festivities in the next two weeks, alcohol often plays a role. With that in mind, Illinois State Police are reminding folks to drive sober.

In fact, heavier ISP patrols are coming over the holidays in and around west central Illinois. According to a press release from Illinois State Police District 9 Commander, Lieutenant J.W. Price, ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement, or ACE, patrols in Sangamon County during the month of January. These ACE patrols allow State Police to focus on preventing, detecting, and enforcing violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.

Officers working the detail will watch for drivers operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with an invalid license, or transporting open alcoholic beverages. Most importantly, officers are looking for driving under the influence, drivers not wearing seatbelts or violating child restraint laws, speeding, and distracted driving.

According to data compiled by Illinois State Police, alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and there is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE program is funded through the IDOT. State Police has zero tolerance for impaired driving in Illinois.

Secretary of State Jesse White’s office also released some alarming statistics. 8 of the 17 traffic fatalities during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays last year were alcohol-related. Also, a final count of DUI arrests recorded by the Secretary of State’s office in 2016 was just shy of thirty thousand.