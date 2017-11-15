State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer discusses yesterday’s town hall in Carrollton

Area residents got a chance to ask questions and receive updates on the latest in state government at a town hall in Carrollton yesterday afternoon.

Local State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer made the stop at Carrollton Town Hall as a part of a short, two-day trip around parts of the district.

Davidsmeyer spoke with local residents and answered questions for a little over an hour. He explains to us why he feels these meetings are important.

“There’s a lot of people that would rather talk in a coffee shop and listen to rumors than come out and actually talk to me about it. I figured this town hall hopefully gives people an opportunity to come out, and if they couldn’t make it I’d like them to give me a call or shoot me an email and I’d be happy to have more discussions. But the main reason is to make sure that the real facts are out there, not just talking points and the stuff you may hear that sounds good, but the real facts,” says Davidsmeyer.

Davidsmeyer also has a similar town hall this afternoon in Grafton, he tells us what he expects from that town hall.

“Every town hall that we’ve had is different. You’ve got different people with different interests, different concerns. Sometimes you’ll have people worried about the state of Illinois being able to pay its bills and sometimes you’ll have people worried about state of Illinois overstepping its bounds and trying to do too much. It all depends on who shows up,” Davidsmeyer explains.

Davidsmeyer tells how he feels about not being back in session until January and what may come up in Springfield when legislators do finally return.

“There’s a lot of places to start when we go back. We’re not back in session until January which is sort of a double-edged sword: you’re not causing any problems, but you’re also not fixing any. But we need to focus on prioritizing what we can do, what we have the ability to do, and not worry about making more promises, we need to stop that right off the bat,” says Davidsmeyer.

Representative Davidsmeyer’s Town Hall Meeting today will be at Grafton City Hall, 118 E Main St, in Grafton starting at noon.