State Rep. Davidsmeyer reacts to Democratic supermajority in IL House

A local Republican State Representative is sharing his thoughts as Democrats regained a supermajority in the Illinois House following Tuesday’s elections.

As the ballots came in Tuesday night, it became clear that Democrats would once again hold a supermajority in the Illinois House. Now holding 71 out of the 118 seats, Democrats now make up over 60 percent of the Illinois House of Representatives, which is also led by longtime Democratic Speaker of the House Mike Madigan. With another supermajority already in the Illinois Senate, as well as the election of Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, some are predicting a rather bleak outlook for Republican state politicians in the near future.

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Jacksonville says he isn’t surprised by the so-called “blue wave” overtaking Illinois.

“I think that some of that was expected. They kept talking about a ‘blue wave,’ and that it was coming through, so I think some of the losses were expected. But I’m still amazed how people complain about the state of Illinois, and they say things are so bad and we can’t pay our bills and that taxes and property taxes are high, but they keep putting the same people in charge. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, and I think that’s where we are, we’re in the state of insanity,” says Davidsmeyer.

Davidsmeyer says the biggest impact of this new supermajority in the House will be on places classified as “home rule” entities.

“The reality is, having the governor’s mansion, (the Democrats) can do almost anything they want with just 60 votes, so they don’t need that supermajority. But the biggest impact that it will have will be on entities that have ‘home rule.’ The city of Jacksonville has ‘home rule,’ so the state of Illinois, the Democrats alone could pass laws that directly effect home rule just on their own, limiting the city’s ability to do this or do that.So it will directly affect any home rule entity of government if they want it to,” says Davidsmeyer.

Davidsmeyer expands more on the idea of “home rule” entities, and how this could potentially affect Jacksonville.

“Home rule is mainly I believe cities that are over 50,000. Jacksonville actually voted in home rule probably about 15 or so years ago, which is probably one of the reasons, I would say is probably one of the reasons why Jacksonville is able to make their pension payments and things of that sort. But that state could easily step in and change rules that directly affect home rule entities that technically are allowed to make their own rules because of size or voting in home rule themselves,” says Davidsmeyer.

Davidsmeyer says that these aforementioned “house rules” are what gives Speaker Madigan all of his power, and that the new supermajority shouldn’t have much of an effect on the Speaker’s influence.