State Rep. Davidsmeyer receives endorsement from NFIB

A local state representative is among the candidates who’ve received endorsements from the National Federation of Independent Business’ Illinois Political Action Committee.

Jacksonville’s own C.D. Davidsmeyer, representative for Illinois’ 100th House District, is among the 66 legislators chosen for endorsement by the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB. Illinois’ Political Action Committee, or PAC, of the NFIB released their list of endorsements earlier this week, with 16 Senate candidates and 50 State Representatives receiving the federation’s support.

As for how each candidate is chosen for an endorsement, the NFIB’s state director for Illinois Mark Grant says there is a rather rigorous selection process.

According to the NFIB, Davidsmeyer is among several endorsed candidates that are actually members of the NFIB themselves. However, Grant says that membership to the federation does not automatically translate into an endorsement.

Given his strong track record of voting in favor of small business, Davidsmeyer says that, as a member of the House’s minority party in Illinois, much of that solid voting record comes as a result of his opposition to the House majority.

Founded over 75 years ago, the NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and driven exclusively by its members.