State Rep. Davidsmeyer shares thoughts on working with Democratic supermajorities in House, Senate i

The 101st General Assembly in the state of Illinois will have their official swearing-in ceremony in Springfield in less than two weeks.

Prior to the swearing-in of the new General Assembly, the current 100th Illinois General Assembly will meet in the capitol city for a lame duck session. With Democrat J.B. Pritzker set to take over Illinois’ new governor, as well as the Democratic party holding supermajorities in both the Illinois House and Senate, politicians across the state are wondering what the next few weeks will bring.

Among those keeping a close eye on the happenings in and around Springfield is Jacksonville-based State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer of Illinois’ 100th House District. Davidsmeyer explains the impact of those Democratic supermajorities in the General Assembly.

“If they have the Governor’s Mansion, having the supermajorities in the House and the Senate, it only gives them leverage in dealing with the Governor. The other thing will be effective dates. If they want something to go into effect immediately, they’ll need the 71 votes to have an immediate impact. Hopefully they don’t push to make these changes overnight, because they will have major effects. Things like a $15 minimum wage may sound good to some, but the reality is, prices will adjust overnight, and everyone will be affected by it,” says Davidsmeyer.

Davidsmeyer anticipates that the majority party could try to push through as much legislation as it can during the first half of 2019.

“We’re scheduled to be in session a lot more this year than we have been in the past four years, which means, to me, (Democrats) want to push through as much as they possibly can in the first 100 days, that’s just my guess. As far as the $15 an hour minimum wage goes, they’d have to introduce a bill and they can run it through pretty quickly, but I wonder if they would want to follow the general March committee deadline and maybe bring it to the floor maybe some time in May,” Davidsmeyer explains.

Representative Davidsmeyer goes over some of his expectations during the upcoming lame duck session.

“I’ve heard of a couple bills that couple bills that could possibly be coming up during lame duck session, but it’s my understanding is that the incoming governor has requested us not to do anything until he can be part of it. So I do respect him for stepping up and saying that and not trying to get a lame duck tax increase or something of that sort. We’ll see…like I said, the $15 minimum wage will be something that will probably come up pretty quick, but only time will tell,” says Davidsmeyer.

Illinois’ current General Assembly goes back to Springfield for the lame duck session on January 7th and 8th. The new, 101st Illinois General Assembly, is officially sworn-in on Wednesday, January 9th.