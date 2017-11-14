State Rep. Davidsmeyer to hold Town Hall Meetings in Carrollton, Grafton

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer is holding town hall meetings today and tomorrow in Carrollton and Grafton.

According to a press release, today at noon, Davidsmeyer will be at Carrollton City Hall, located at 621 South Main Street. The purpose of these town hall meetings, according to the press release, is for Davidsmeyer to provide an update on what occurred during the fall veto session in Springfield and discuss various issues with his constituents.

The public is welcome to attend these meetings. Davidsmeyer will also hold a town hall meeting in Grafton tomorrow at noon. Tomorrow’s town hall will be held at Grafton City Hall, located at 118 East Main Street.