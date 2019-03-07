State rep files bill for new regulations to government spending

A local state representative has introduced new legislation to the General Assembly.

Jacksonville-based State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, who represents Illinois’ 100th house district, recently had his Taxpayer Fiscal Charter legislation, filed as House Bill 2999, assigned to the House Executive Committee. According to a press release from Davidsmeyer, this is now the third time he has introduced the Charter to a General Assembly.



The Taxpayer’s Fiscal Charter would provide power to Illinois’ taxpayers, limit the ability to establish new entitlement programs without efficient funding, and also aims to solidify the state’s pension system for the future. The representative calls HB2999 a common sense first step to the state’s fiscal problems.

Davidsmeyer explains why the Taxpayer’s Fiscal Charter should be a bipartisan effort.

“I think there is no time like the present to pass something like the Taxpayer’s Fiscal Charter because we’re seeing a number of bills that continue to increase promises from state government, and we have proven time and time again that we have not fulfilled the promises that we already have. These are simple things that I think both Republicans and Democrats can get behind. We have to do something to stop the bleeding before we do the surgery that is quite necessary for the state of Illinois.



Davidsmeyer describes all of the requirements that House Bill 2999 would put in place.

“The Taxpayer’s Fiscal Charter is a two-year freeze on discretionary spending. After that two years, no additional spending until we are within a 30-day payment cycle. We must make the pension payment as prescribed by law, with a pay-as-you-go system after that. Many in Springfield talk about unfunded mandates and things of that nature. If you are going to propose a new spending bill, you must tell everyone how you are going to pay for it. The revenue or the cuts to actually pay for it. There will be no unfunded mandates to schools or local governments. If it is important enough to mandate, it’s important enough to fund. Finally, we in the General Assembly need to know what we’re voting on in any budget. Therefore, any budget proposals must be publicly published online at least 72 hours before a vote takes place.”



HB2999 is one of six separate pieces of legislation filed by Representative Davidsmeyer now assigned to the Executive Committee.

