State Rep. Proposes Possible Constitutional Convention

A local state representative has introduced a new bill that could possibly make for a constitutional convention in the near future.

Tim Butler, who represents the 87th district in Illinois, recently introduced legislation that, if passed, would place a new vote on the ballot for the 2018 general election.

Rep. Butler joined our WLDS’ AM Conversation this week to discuss this new bill and what inspired him to introduce it:

“It’s something I’ve thought about for a while because of the number things that are talked about in the general assembly that kind of revolve around the constitution. People pushed to graduated income tax, people talked about pension reforms, people talk about term limits and redistricting reform and doing all of these things that are kind of overseen by the constitution. I just thought it might be a good opportunity to get the conversation going to “maybe we should revisit our constitution.” Maybe it is the time after 50 years, to have a constitutional convention, to elect delegates across the state and really hash out the issues of the day to see if they should be changes made to our constitution.”

Butler also says that though making a constitutional convention ma help future budgets, it won’t do much it terms of affecting this year’s budget:

“You know, I kind of view this as separate from the budget situation as well. If we do have a constitutional convention its still a couple of years down the road, at the earliest for it to happen. We have some immediate needs that we need to take care of when it comes to the budget. But I think in the overall long term perspective, yeah, I think having a discussion at the constitutional convention could help us with future budgets or even keep us out of the situation we’re in today. Having a constitutional convention, in my mind, is a great opportunity to do some long range strategic planning for the state of Illinois.”

If the vote passes through the general assembly with a 3/5th majority, then it will be voted on by the public in the general election. If there is a “yes” vote, then a Constitutional Convention will be created and filled by representatives voted on and appointed by their senate district. Once the convention is created, anything that is passed by the convention must be voted on by the public before becoming official.