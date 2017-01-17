State Senate Leaders Negotiating Budget

There may be hope on the horizon for Illinois’ Budget woes. The mood is optimistic in the State Senate where Senate President John Cullerton and Minority Leader Christine Radogno have been negotiating to end the over two years Illinois has spent without a budget.

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer says that State Senate Leadership has been hard at work on a compromise.

Davidsmeyer says the bipartisan push hasn’t been seen in state government for a long while.

Even if Senate leaders can pass a budget deal, it would then also have to pass through the House of Representatives for approval.