State Senator Sam McCann Introduces Legislation For Election of Illinois Ag. Director

By Jack Jones on May 10 at 11:26am

State Senator Sam McCann has filed legislation that would give citizens the opportunity to make the Illinois Director of Agriculture an elected position.

The legislation, officially titled Senate Joint Resolution 14, would put a question on the ballot for voters in Illinois to decide if they would like to make the decision on who Illinois’ Director of Agriculture would be in future elections.

Currently, the Department of Agriculture is overseen by a director who is appointed by the Governor. The only elected officials in Illinois are the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Treasurer,

Comptroller, Secretary of State and Attorney General.

Twelve US states have elected Ag. Officials, including Iowa and Kentucky.

In a statement McCann said that this legislation “would make sure that our Ag Director, just like all elected officials, is held accountable to the voters at the ballot box.”

And that “Having an elected person solely focused on agriculture could help grow the industry, providing a much needed boost to the state’s sluggish economy.

If this legislation passes through the General Assembly, the question would appear on the ballot in the 2018 general election. Then, a yes vote would have to win out for a Director of Agriculture election to take place in 2019.