State Sets New School Standards For Foreign Languages

State of Illinois students have new curriculum if they want to speak a new language. The Illinois State Board of Education announced today that Illinois has adopted new learning standards for world languages. The Illinois Learning Standards for world languages promote cultural understanding, as well as language proficiency.

The updated learning standards guide teachers and students through five levels of language proficiency from novice to distinguished. Each level includes benchmarks for students to demonstrate their ability to use the language in a global and multicultural context and within other academic disciplines. The new standards also emphasize multiple modes of communication and interaction, from speaking, writing, and signing, to analyzing and presenting.

Illinois State Board of Education Principal Consultant Kim Johnson says it’s equal parts proficiency and focusing on usage in communities. “It is moving beyond the concept that you have to memorize and learn the rules of language. It’s embedding a sense of culture into it, as well. We know that we have become much more global citizens than we have ever been in the past; so we want students to develop an appreciation of the cultures of the languages that they are learning and how much culture shapes the way we engage with language. It embeds more of that community aspect and culture aspect than simply just learning a language.”



The standards prepare students to earn the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy. School districts that participate in the State Seal of Biliteracy recognize graduating high school students who have attained a high level of proficiency in one or more languages in addition to English. Illinois was the fourth state in the country to adopt the State Seal of Biliteracy and remains a national leader in the program, with more than 5,700 students earning the Seal in 2018.

Illinois teachers can adopt the new standards to their classroom beginning this year.