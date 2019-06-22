State Workers Ratify New Contract, Raises Coming January 1

State workers have agreed to a new contract after 4 years of hostility under the previous administration.

The State-Journal Register reports that the 40,000 Illinois state employees represented by AFSCME have voted in majority to accept the new 4 year contract proposed by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Voting on the contract began June 12th and ended Friday at more than 400 worksite meetings statewide. The union hasn’t had a contract since June 30, 2015. The new agreement that will be going into effect will last until June 30, 2023.

The contract does not provide an immediate pay raise but instead, union members who have worked over the last four years without a contract can receive up to $625 in a stipend. The first general raise will go into effect on January 1st, 2020 and it will be a 1.5% increase. By the end of the contract, state workers will receive an 11.98% pay increase over the life of the contract. State workers have not received a general raise since July 2014.

Employee health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs will increase. Depending upon the employee’s health plan, premiums will go up by a composite of $13 a month for individuals and $18 per month for families in January.The deal expands maternity and paternity leave and creates a new labor-management body that will focus on reduction of violence in the workplace as well as worker safety.

The contract also strengthens restrictions on mandatory overtime and maintains provisions about subcontracting state worker positions. Former Governor Bruce Rauner had talked of expanding subcontracting extensively during his single term as governor. Overall, AFSCME officials say the contract is an extreme shift in bargaining and attitude from Rauner’s term in office and feel that the contract will bring stability and sanity for state workers.