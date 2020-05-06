State’s Adult Use Cannabis Sales Top $37 Million in April

By Benjamin Cox on May 6, 2020 at 5:58am

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced yesterday that preliminary adult-use cannabis sales topped $37 million for the month of April. Dispensaries across the state sold 818,954 items over the 30-day period despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Dispensaries were ruled essential by the governor’s original stay-at-home order on March 20th.

Sales to Illinois residents totaled $29,735,650.41, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $7,524,847.47. These figures don’t include taxes collected.

Dispensaries are permitted to sell medical cannabis outside of their limited access area on their property or on a public walkway or curb adjacent to the dispensary.

Medical cannabis patients will be able to continue to utilize their designated caregiver to purchase medicine for them. However, dispensaries may not deliver medical cannabis to a patient or caregiver’s home.

These rules do not apply to adult-use cannabis sales; those must still take place inside the limited access area.