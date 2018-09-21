Statewide property tax exemption of non-for-profit hospitals upheld

By Anthony Engle on September 21 at 4:27pm

The affiliated institutions of the Memorial Health System, including Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, remain property tax exempt.

The Supreme Court of Illinois yesterday upheld a 2012 state law that provided certain guidelines for non-for-profit hospitals to earn property tax exemptions.

Anna Evans is General Counsel for the Memorial Health System. Evans explains what this confirmation of property tax exempt status means for Passavant Hospital.

“For Passavant Hospital and Memorial Health System, the Illinois Supreme Court ruling really provided some clarity that we’ve been waiting for for over a decade. This ruling allows us to continue that work that we provide, including charity care to low-income and under-served patients.”

The Illinois Supreme Court vote was a unanimous 7-0 tally in favor of the 2012 state law.