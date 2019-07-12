Statistics In School Program Recruiting Illinois Teachers

Illinois’ comprehensive push for the 2020 Census will be entering the classroom this year. The U.S. Census Bureau’s Statistics in Schools program invites Illinois teachers to become 2020 Census ambassadors. Ambassadors will champion the 2020 Census in their classrooms, schools, and communities and in doing so help Illinois achieve a complete 2020 Census count.

Teachers wishing to become ambassadors can apply at the Census Bureau’s website before July 31st. The Statistics in Schools program uses Census Bureau statistics to educate pre-K through 12th-grade students about the importance of a complete and accurate census count.

Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order last month cementing the state’s comprehensive effort to ensure an accurate count of all communities in Illinois for the 2020 Census. This count will affect Illinois’ representation in Congress and the allocation of many federal education grants for the next 10 years including school lunch programs, disability services, and teacher resources. The Illinois legislature has appropriated $29 million in fiscal year 2020 for census implementation, which is one of the largest state investments across the country.