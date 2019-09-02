Stock Wins Dreams

The grand prize winner of the 26th annual Routt Our Saviour Dreams campaign is one familiar to those in the Beardstown area.

Carla Stock was the final name mentioned during the Dreams Drawing finale last night at the family fun festival.

Her name was read in the rundown of the final 10 winners, seven $1-thousand winners, a $10-thousand winner, a Green Chevrolet truck winner and the grand prize winner by chair person Katie Doyle and Maggie Peterson.

Ashley Ingram won the truck from Greene Chevrolet, Travis Huddleston won $10-thousand. The $1-thousand winners were Rhoda Thomas, Bob Vogt, Abby Barnes, Peggy Carroll, Gary Bell, Jonathon Copeland, and Garrett Metz.

Carla Stock was not at the drawing last night.

Doyle says the importance of the Dreams Drawing is apparent, with the money going to Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour Grade School up to $110 thousand to each school.

The drawing came at the end of the Family Fun Festival. A complete list of the winners is at the Routt-Our Saviour Dream Site.

